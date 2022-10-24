A POWERFUL SPORT MANAGEMENT TOOL
Built for flexibility and scale
Our templates are built on the most powerful website CMS platform in the world – WordPress VIP. Utilizing this tool, site admins can manage their website with ease using intuitive tools for editing and access a large library of professionally designed blocks and pages.
Good to go or good to change — create and customize as needed
Create and customize without compromise. Love the template out-of-the-box? Then just add your sports organizations content and you’re all set. Need more content than the starting template? Just add new blocks and features as needed!
Optimized for desktop and mobile experiences
Since more and more internet users live in the mobile experience every day, modern websites need to adapt and flex to their environment. Our fully responsive website themes automatically adjust for the best experience while utilizing the latest best practices in user experience.
Start today with theme builder.
The SportsEngine website theme builder makes it easy to review some of the theme options. Choose the overall theme for your website – Athens, Vancouver, or Sydney – then review theme specific options for the site header/navigation, home page content layout, footer and font in the next steps. Once you have reviewed the options, make a note of your preferences and share them with your account representative.
Follow these four simple steps to review the starting template options for your site.
- Select website theme.
- Review layout options.
- Review font options.
- Submit your choices.
Get Started
- Step 1 – Select a theme. Click on a theme button link below to choose a theme and proceed to theme option examples slideshow.
Athens
Our most versatile template, Athens is great for organizations that want a “brochure” site, but need the flexibility of organized content in an easy-to-navigate format.
Pre-designed page elements like descriptive call-to-action cards and news or event aggregators help deliver valuable information to your site.
Vancouver
Best suited for websites with a lot of content, Vancouver creates a solid platform for organizations with a need for multiple options to highlight news articles and stories.
A fixed-width, multi-column format creates plenty of spaces to share the latest updates or facilitate visitor journeys from the home page to the essential core website content.
Sydney
Sydney shines brightest for those organizations with less content to share, or those looking to have a more minimal design for their website home page.
The full-width, banded layout pattern allows for creative freedom through curated image spots and key take-away content containers.
ATHENS DEMO SITES
View a live, in-browser example of websites on the Athens theme.
VANCOUVER DEMO SITES
View a live, in-browser example of websites on the Vancouver theme.
SYDNEY DEMO SITES
View a live, in-browser example of websites on the Sydney theme.
